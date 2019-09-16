'Biggest home in Hollywood Hills' for sale — Look inside $43.9 'Million Dollar Listing'

You might need to get preapproved for this mortgage.

For a mere $43.9 million you can live like a celebrity inside the biggest home in Hollywood Hills. This more than 20,000-square-foot home at 8408 Hillside Avenue in Los Angeles is listed by The Agency. The real-estate firm's CEO is "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards's husband Maurico Umansky, and is being sold by David Parnes and James Harris who both featured on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing.”

“This is the biggest home in the Hollywood Hills, we did our research and this is it,” Parnes told FOX Business.

According to the online listing, the mansion has a 12-foot internal cascading waterfall, an executive office and a showroom quality kitchen. For entertaining, the home has a state-of-the-art theatre and game room. The wellness center is complete with hot and cold plunge spas, sauna, steam room, gym and a massage area. Other features include a car showroom, a 163-foot wrap-around infinity pool, bar and lounge with fire pit. The home has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a rooftop terrace with dining area, spa, bar and lounge that overlooks expansive views from the San Gabriel Mountains to downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica and Catalina Island.

“This is truly a one of a kind property that has some of the best finishes and details I’ve seen in any house,” Mauricio Umansky, The Agency CEO, told FOX Business. “The views are amazing.”

