Alex Rodriguez victim of car burglary while in San Francisco: report

Alex Rodriguez was the victim of a car burglary while broadcasting in San Francisco over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports.

The baseball legend was working the Philadelphia Phillies - San Francisco Giants game when his rental car was broken into just a few blocks away from where he was working at Oracle Park Sunday.

TMZ Sports reports the thieves took $500K worth of valuables, which included electronics and jewelry.

The “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcaster was at the baseball stadium working with his ESPN crew for most of the day, according to the website.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident in order to find the crooks who busted into the sports star’s rental.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the car burglary.