UAW Strike: Live Updates

Developing Story Biden to visit UAW

President Biden will visit striking UAW workers on Tuesday in Wayne, Michigan outside a Ford plant. This is the first time a sitting U.S. President has joined the picket line.

"On picket lines across America, UAW members are standing up for an economy that rewards every worker for the value we create. And Americans from all walks of life, from our friends and neighbors to the President of the United States, are standing with us.The Stand Up Strike is a new approach to striking. Instead of striking all plants all at once, select locals have been called on to “Stand Up” and walk out on strike. When an automaker fails to make substantial progress in negotiations toward a fair contract, more locals are called on to Stand Up and join the strike.The strike began on Sept. 15 with UAW local members walking out at three plants: Local 900 at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.; Local 2250 at GM’s Wentzville Assembly Plant in Wentzville, Mo.; and Local 12 at Stellantis’ Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio" the UAW said in a statement.