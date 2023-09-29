Expand / Collapse search
UAW strike: Live Updates

United Autoworkers are expanding their strike, now on day 15, as thousands of workers remain on the picket lines at Ford, GM, and Stellantis. The strike is erasing billions from the U.S. economy.

No real progress

UAW President Shawn Fain pulled the trigger and is expanding the strike against GM and Ford, not Stellantis at this time.

"Despite our willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress at the table. That's why at noon Eastern time today, we will expand our strike to these two companies. To be clear, negotiations haven't broke down. We're still talking with all companies, and I'm still very hopeful that we can reach a deal that reflects the incredible sacrifices and contributions our members made over the last decade" Fain said.

