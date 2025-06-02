Trump, China’s Xi talks ahead, stocks slide as June begins: Live Updates
President Trump and Chinese President Xi are set to speak soon according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Investors are ushering in a new month after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered the best month since November 2023. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Stocks are lower on Monday, the first trading session of June, on renewed trade tensions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were down 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.
China said on Monday that President Donald Trump's accusations that Beijing had violated the consensus reached in Geneva trade talks were "groundless", and promised to take forceful measures to safeguard its interests.
The comment by the commerce ministry was in response to Trump's remarks on Friday that China had breached a bilateral deal to roll back tariffs.
The ministry said China had implemented and actively upheld the agreement reached last month in Geneva, while the U.S. had introduced multiple "discriminatory restrictive" measures against China.
"The U.S. government has unilaterally and repeatedly provoked new economic and trade frictions, exacerbating uncertainty and instability in bilateral economic and trade relations," the ministry said in a statement.
Trump on Friday also announced a doubling of import tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%.
While China is the world's largest steel producer and exporter, it ships very little to the United States after a 25% tariff imposed in 2018 shut most Chinese steel out of the market. China ranks third among aluminum suppliers.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|X
|$53.60
|-0.21
|-0.40
|NUE
|$119.93
|10.57
|9.67
|CLF
|$7.29
|1.46
|24.96
|SLX
|$63.59
|1.72
|2.77
Steel stocks move higher after President Trump slapped tariffs on two metals.
"It is my great honor to raise the Tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, effective Wednesday, June 4th. Our steel and aluminum industries are coming back like never before. This will be yet another BIG jolt of great news for our wonderful steel and aluminum workers. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he posted on Truth Social.
While promising to make more of the metal in the U.S.
"With the help of Patriots like you, we're going to produce our own metal, unleash our own energy, secure our own future, build our Country, control our destiny and we are once again going to put Pennsylvania steel into the backbone of America like never before!" Trump added.
