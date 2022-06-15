Stock futures gain, Fed decision due, oil slides: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The Federal Reserve is expected to ratchet up its fight to tame scorching-hot inflation on Wednesday with the first 75-basis point rate hike in close to three decades, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pressure on Americans.
The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped slightly Wednesday morning to $5.014, according to AAA. The price on Tuesday was $5.016. Gas hit an historic milestone over the weekend reaching $5 a gallon. Diesel is at $5.78 up from $5.775.
Oil prices fell Wednesday morning after a day that saw declines on worries over fuel demand ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. WTI crude futures traded around $117 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded around $120 a barrel. On the demand side, China's latest COVID outbreak raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns.
Bitcoin traded below $21,000 on Wednesday morning, heading for a nine-day losing streak. The cryptocurrency is down more than 30% during that stretch. Bitcoin is off more than 30% for the month and down more than 52% year-to-date. Ether was trading around $1,000 and Dogecoin at 5 cents.
