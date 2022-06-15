Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures gain, Fed decision due, oil slides: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Fed expected to intensify inflation fight with 75-basis point rate hike

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell ((Photo by AL DRAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve is expected to ratchet up its fight to tame scorching-hot inflation on Wednesday with the first 75-basis point rate hike in close to three decades, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pressure on Americans.  

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas price rise pauses

Gas prices (AAA)

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped slightly Wednesday morning to $5.014, according to AAA. The price on Tuesday was $5.016. Gas hit an historic milestone over the weekend reaching $5 a gallon. Diesel is at $5.78 up from $5.775.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil falls ahead of Fed meeting

Oil pumping ( Reuters)

Oil prices fell Wednesday morning after a day that saw declines on worries over fuel demand ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. WTI crude futures traded around $117 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded around $120 a barrel. On the demand side, China's latest COVID outbreak raised fears of a new phase of lockdowns.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin, cryptos continue decline

Bitcoin traded below $21,000 on Wednesday morning, heading for a nine-day losing streak. The cryptocurrency is down more than 30% during that stretch. Bitcoin is off more than 30% for the month and down more than 52% year-to-date. Ether was trading around $1,000 and Dogecoin at 5 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

