Stock futures rebound, oil gains, gas hits new high: LIVE UPDATES
U.S. equity futures traded mixed as the new month begins after ending May on a down note. Traders will be watching for the ADP report on private hiring, ISM manufacturing and job openings.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose to a record on Wednesday, jumping 5 cents to $4.67, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.62. The price of diesel increased to $5.538 from $5.521.
Oil prices gained Wednesday morning after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded around $116 a barrel. Brent crude traded around $117 a barrel. Both benchmarks ended May higher, marking the sixth straight month of rising prices.
Data from the U.S. government on stockpiles was expected on Thursday.
Bitcoin traded around $31,000 Wednesday as a winning streak ended. Over the prior four-days, the cryptocurrency gained 10.5%. Bitcoin finished May down more than 17% and off more than 31% year-to-date. Ether traded around $1,900. Dogecoin remained around 8 cents.
