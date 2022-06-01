Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures rebound, oil gains, gas hits new high: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures trade mixed to start the new month

NYSE traders (AP)

U.S. equity futures traded mixed as the new month begins after ending May on a down note. Traders will be watching for the ADP report on private hiring, ISM manufacturing and job openings.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline continues record run

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. rose to a record on Wednesday, jumping 5 cents to $4.67, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.62.  The price of diesel increased to $5.538 from $5.521.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil rises on Russia ban as China lifts COVID-19 lockdown

Oil drilling (iStock)

Oil prices gained Wednesday morning after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded around $116 a barrel. Brent crude traded around $117 a barrel. Both benchmarks ended May higher, marking the sixth straight month of rising prices.

Data from the U.S. government on stockpiles was expected on Thursday.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin snaps four-day winning streak

Bitcoin traded around $31,000 Wednesday as a winning streak ended. Over the prior four-days, the cryptocurrency gained 10.5%. Bitcoin finished May down more than 17% and off more than 31% year-to-date. Ether traded around $1,900. Dogecoin remained around 8 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

