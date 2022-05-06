Stock futures lower, Jobs report on tap, Oil gains: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
Oil prices gained Friday morning on concerns about supply as the European Union prepares sanction on Russia, which would include an embargo on crude oil. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose on Friday to $4.279, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.247. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
Bitcoin is struggling to stabilize after a day that saw the cryptocurrency fall more than 8% to below $37,000. Continue reading
Live Coverage begins here