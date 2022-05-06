Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock futures lower, Jobs report on tap, Oil gains: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

3Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Oil gains on supply concerns

Oil gains on supply concerns

Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery (REUTERS/Bing Guan)

Oil prices gained Friday morning on concerns about supply as the European Union prepares sanction on Russia, which would include an embargo on crude oil. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices gain

Gas prices gain

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. rose on Friday to $4.279, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.247. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price falls below $37,000 as market risks increase

Bitcoin price falls below $37,000 as market risks increase

Bitcoin illustration (iStock)

Bitcoin is struggling to stabilize after a day that saw the cryptocurrency fall more than 8% to below $37,000. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here