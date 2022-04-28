Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures rise, Meta shares jump, Twitter & Apple results on tap: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Facebook parent Meta's shares jump despite revenue slowdown

Facebook parent Meta's reported quarterly profit jumped past Wall Street's expectations, as did its number of daily users. Shares rose 18% in the premarket. Continue reading

Bitcoin price moves toward $40,000

Bitcoin has a bit of a rally going, moving above $39,000. Heading into Thursday, Bitcoin has been up three of the last five days. Continue reading

Oil prices react as demand concerns linger

Oil prices reacted Thursday morning as markets remain concerned about falling demand, especially in China due to COVID-19 restrictions. Continue reading

Gasoline gains continue

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. rose on Wednesday to $4.141, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.134. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

