Stocks rise, oil gains, jobs report due: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Strong job gains expected in March employment report

A department store advertises for workers (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

The most anticipated economic report of the month comes Friday morning when the government releases the monthly jobs report. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Stock futures point to gains ahead of jobs report

NYSE floor traders ( REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures  traded higher heading into the final trading day of the week and before the release of the monthly jobs report. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices turn higher, still heads for losing week

Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery (REUTERS/Bing Guan)

Oil prices turned higher Friday morning ahead of a meeting of consuming nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside the release announced by the United States. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices move lower

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. slipped on Friday to $4.215, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.225. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin enters new month on a three-day slide

Bitcoin illustration (iStock)

Bitcoin heads to the end of the week trading around $45,000, after falling for a third consecutive day. Bitcoin finished the month with a gain of more than 9%. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

