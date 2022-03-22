Stocks, 10-year Treasury yield rise, Tesla's new factory

US stocks whipsawed overnight after Fed Chair Powell's remarks

U.S. stocks were whipsawing between negative and positive territory overnight after investors sold stocks and government bonds after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to controlling inflation through a rapid series of interest-rate increases.

The S&P 500 edged lower 1.94 points, or less than 0.1%, to close Monday at 4461.18 following comments from Powell about the possibility of more-aggressive interest-rate moves to tame inflation.

Treasury yields rose following his comments, reaching their highest level since May 2019.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index lost 55.38 points, or 0.4%, to 13838.46, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 201.94 points, or 0.6%, to 34552.99.

Shares ended modestly lower Monday on Wall Street after bouncing around for much of the day.