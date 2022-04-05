Stocks choppy, oil higher, gas, gold lower, SEC seeks crypto authority

US stocks continue to whipsaw overnight; investors scoop up tech stocks

Symbol Price Change %Change I:DJI $34,921.88 +103.61 +0.30% SP500 $4,582.64 +36.78 +0.81% I:COMP $14,532.55 +271.05 +1.90%

U.S. stocks were choppy overnight, whipsawing between negative and positive territory for most of the time.

U.S. stocks climbed Monday as investors scooped up some of the technology stocks that came under pressure to start the year.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index gained 271.05 points, or 1.9%, to 14532.55, while the S&P 500 added 36.78 points, or 0.8%, to 4582.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.61 points, or 0.3%, to 34921.88.

The indexes have rallied over the past three weeks after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 in a bid to curb inflation. The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials are about 5% below their January highs, while the Nasdaq is off about 10% from November's record.