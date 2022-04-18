Stocks choppy, oil, gold higher, gas slightly higher, crypto lower

SpaceX successfully launches spy satellite

SpaceX successfully launched a spy satellite into orbit on Sunday, a process that aided the National Reconnaissance Office after previous attempts were postponed.

The Hawthorne-based company conducted the launch out of the Vandenberg Air Force Base Sunday afternoon after its initially scheduled launch on Friday was delayed twice over the weekend, Fox 11 of Los Angeles reported.

Colonel Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, said in a statement that the NROL-85 launch sent "critical" equipment that would aid in securing "vital intelligence data."