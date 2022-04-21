Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures rise, Tesla gains, Jobless claims due: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Earnings optimism driving stock futures

NYSE floor traders (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

Traders will focus on jobless claims and a slew of earnings, including those of AT&T. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Tesla stock pops on record quarter, 81% annual revenue jump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ((Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tesla stock traded 7% higher in premarket trading Thursday, after the electric vehicle maker beat Wall Street estimates for the first quarter of 2022 with record revenue, vehicle deliveries and operating profit. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

U.S. crude rises above $103 per barrel

Oil drilling (iStock)

Oil prices added to gains on Thursday over concerns about supply due to a possible European Union ban on Russian oil. U.S. crude now up nearly 40% for the year. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin hovers around $41,000 on three-day rise

Bitcoin has had a positive week so far, trading above $41,000. The cryptocurrency is up for three consecutive days heading into Thursday. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline's higher trend

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. moved higher on Thursday to $4.12, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.114. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

