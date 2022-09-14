STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks move higher, diesel below $5, gas, oil lower, crypto higher
A gallon of diesel nationwide dropped below $5 Wednesday. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices were higher early Wednesday.
At approximately 4:45 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20,350 (+0.93%), or higher by about $188.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 7%. For the month, however, the cryptocurrency was lower by almost 17.5%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,601 (+1.71%), or higher by nearly $27.50.
For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by nearly 0.7%. For the month, it was trading lower by approximately 20.5%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.0600523 (+1.59%), or higher by approximately $0.000949.
For the week, Dogecoin was higher by more than 0.8%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 18.25%.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline nationwide Wednesday was $3.703. On Tuesday, the price was $3.707. On Monday, the price was $3.716, according to AAA.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, 13 weeks ago.
A week ago, the nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.764. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.959. A year ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.177.
Analysts and traders say wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil.
The price of a gallon of diesel dropped below $5 Wednesday, settling at $4.995. On Tuesday, that same gallon of diesel cost $5.001. On Monday, the price was $5.011.
A week ago, the nationwide average price for a gallon of diesel sold for $5.05. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel cost $5.041. A year ago, a gallon of diesel cost $3.293.
As the Biden administration scrambles with just days to avert a rail strike that threatens to deal a devastating blow to the economy, the White House is facing pressure on multiple fronts as it weighs the political ramifications of a shutdown.
A strike could come as early as just after midnight on Friday if a deal isn't reached ahead of that time between major rail companies and the four unions that have not agreed to the current proposal put forth by the presidential emergency board (PEB) appointed by President Biden.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is now involved in the talks, and President Biden himself has reached out to parties involved. But if negotiations are not successful by the deadline, a strike or lockout could be triggered.
According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), a shutdown would be absolutely devastating, costing upward of $2 billion per day and kneecapping an already fragile supply chain while hurting businesses and consumers alike.
What's worse, other transportation modes can't keep up: the AAR says it would take roughly 467,000 long-haul trucks to pick up the slack, an unlikely prospect given that there is already a shortage of 80,000 truckers in the industry today.
With high stakes, Congress is expected to get involved if a strike is triggered. But that introduces further complications. Whether a strike occurs, the timing of the impasse could hurt the administration and Democrats as a whole, putting vulnerable lawmakers in a tough spot ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in November.
Marc Scribner, a senior transportation policy analyst at the Reason Foundation, says the timing of the potential strike was coordinated and may not help the administration.
"That this might occur right before the midterm elections is entirely self-inflicted by the Biden administration, where two of President Biden's National Mediation Board [NMB] members took the bizarre step in June of terminating board-guided mediation two months early and starting the 90-day countdown to a possible rail strike," Scribner told FOX Business, calling the move "unprecedented."
If the NMB had stuck to the original schedule, Scribner says, the cooling-off period would have ended in mid-November. But instead, the board decided to cut things short.
"This was clearly designed to force a flash right before the midterm elections," Scribner argues, speculating that the administration knows it could rely on a Congress with unified Democratic control.
He added, "But I don't think they thought it through all that well because that puts a lot of pressure on Democrats facing tough races."
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$31,104.97
|-1,276.37
|-3.94
|SP500
|$3,932.69
|-,177.72
|-4.32
|I:COMP
|$11,633.57
|-,632.84
|-5.16
U.S. stocks were moving higher early Wednesday morning, one day after an economic report released by the government caused a substantial drop in the markets.
The new data showed the consumer-price index rose 8.3% in August from the same month a year ago. That was down from 8.5% in July and 9.1% in June -- the highest inflation rate in four decades. The figures show inflation is easing, but at a slower pace than investors and economists had anticipated.
Stocks suffered their worst day in more than two years after hotter-than-expected inflation data dashed investors' hopes that cooling price pressures would prompt the Federal Reserve to moderate its campaign of interest-rate increases. Investors sold everything from stocks and bonds to oil and gold.
All 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined, as did all 11 sectors in the S&P 500. Only five stocks in the broad benchmark finished the session in the green.
The Dow fell 1276.37 points, or 3.9%, to 31104.97. The S&P 500 declined 177.72 points, or 4.3%, to 3932.69. The Nasdaq Composite slid 632.84 points, or 5.2%, to 11633.57. All three indexes posted their steepest one-day losses since June 11, 2020.
The declines left the Dow industrials down 14% in 2022, while the S&P 500 has lost 17% and the Nasdaq Composite has retreated 26%.
Investors had eagerly anticipated Tuesday's release of the consumer-price index, which provided a last major look at inflation before the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee meets next week.
Expectations for the path of monetary policy have held sway over the markets as investors factor higher rates into asset prices and try to project how well the economy will hold up as rates rise.
Analysts had hoped officials would consider easing their pace of interest-rate increases if data continued to show inflation subsiding. The data undercut those hopes, seeming to settle the case for the Fed to raise rates by at least 0.75 percentage point next week.
After the report's release release, stock futures fell, bond yields rose and the dollar rallied. Traders began to consider the possibility that the central bank will raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this month that the central bank is squarely focused on bringing down high inflation to prevent it from becoming entrenched as it did in the 1970s.
With Tuesday's declines, the S&P 500 is up 7.3% from its June low. While investors broadly expect volatility to continue shaking the stock market, some suspect the economy remains strong enough to avert a major leg lower from here.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks were lower Wednesday.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 2.6% to 18,831.88 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.9%, to 3,234.18. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.2% to 27,991.82, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.4% to 6,839.50. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 1.5% to 2,414.26.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$72.01
|-0.36
|-0.50
|CVX
|$159.41
|-3.09
|-1.90
|XOM
|$95.33
|-2.28
|-2.34
Oil prices inched lower on Wednesday on concerns of another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week after consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, outweighing support from a robust OPEC oil demand growth forecast.
Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $93.00 a barrel by 0633 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.20 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.1%.
Pressuring prices was a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report on Tuesday that dashed hopes the Fed could scale back its rate policy tightening in the coming months.
Fed officials are set to meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, with inflation remaining way above the U.S. central bank's 2% target.
In China, tough ongoing COVID-19 curbs are squeezing fuel demand at the world's largest oil importer.
"China's zero-COVID policy remains intact and that will keep any rebounds that emerge over the coming weeks capped," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note.
On the supply side, U.S. crude stocks rose by about 6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 9, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.
The U.S. government will release inventory data at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.
Lending some support to oil prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday reiterated forecasts for growth in global oil demand in 2022 and 2023, citing signs that major economies were faring better than expected despite headwinds such as surging inflation.
Oil demand will increase by 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 and by 2.7 million bpd in 2023, OPEC said in a monthly report, leaving its forecasts unchanged from last month.
