STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets building on gains, oil, gas, diesel higher, crypto lower
US stocks posting solid gains as investors await August CPI report. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
Cryptocurrency prices were mixed early Tuesday, with Bitcoin and Dogecoin lower and Ethereum higher.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $22,275 (-0.30%), or lower by about $71. For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by more than 12.6%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by more than 8.35%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,715 (+0.40%), or higher by $6.90.
For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by nearly 5.2%. For the month, it was trading lower by 12.75%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.063672 (-0.05%), or lower by approximately $0.000029.
For the week, Dogecoin was higher by more than 1.15%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 11.85%.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline nationwide Tuesday was $3.707. On Monday, the price was $3.716. On Sunday, the price was $3.718, according to AAA.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, nearly 13 weeks ago.
A week ago, the nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.779 A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.965. A year ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.176.
Analysts and traders say wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil.
The price of a gallon of diesel Tuesday cost $5.001 On Monday, the price was $5.011. On Sunday, the price was $5.013 per gallon.
A week ago, the nationwide average price for a gallon of diesel sold for $5.059. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel cost $5.047. A year ago, a gallon of diesel cost $3.296.
Inflation likely slowed in August for the second consecutive month. Still, consumer prices are expected to remain painfully high, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to go big at its policy-setting meeting next week.
The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index report on Tuesday morning, providing a fresh look at how hot inflation ran in August.
Economists expect the gauge, which measures a basket of goods, including gasoline, health care, groceries and rent, to show that prices surged 8.0% in August from the previous year — down from the 8.5% reading in July and a marked decline from the 40-year high of 9.1% notched in June.
On a monthly basis, inflation is projected to have decreased by 0.1%. Still, the report is expected to show underlying momentum in inflation: core prices, which exclude the more volatile measurements of food and energy, are expected to climb 6.0% annually, snapping a four-month streak of slowing growth and marking the fastest pace since April.
On a monthly basis, prices likely climbed 0.3%, driven by prices in areas like housing and rent. Fueling the price spikes are several issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rousing economic rebound from the worst downturn in nearly a century.
In the wake of lockdown orders that saw a broad swath of the country shuttered, the economy staged a stunning comeback, powered by unprecedented government spending, emergency steps by the Fed, and the widespread distribution of vaccines.
As Americans — flush with stimulus cash — ventured out to shop, eat and travel, businesses struggled to meet the demand, reporting difficulties in onboarding new employees and buying enough supplies to satisfy the need.
To attract new talent, many businesses hiked wages — but to offset those increases, employers have reported raising the prices of their products. The matter was complicated by bottlenecks at ports and freight yards and a lack of shipping containers, snarling the global supply chain.
Since early spring, however, the Russian war in Ukraine has further exacerbated the inflation crisis by elevating food and energy prices.
Oil and gasoline prices have declined sharply over the summer, although economists have cautioned the situation remains uncertain due to the ongoing conflict in Europe.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$32,381.34
|229.63
|0.71
|SP500
|$4,110.41
|43.05
|1.06
|I:COMP
|$12,266.41
|154.10
|1.27
U.S. stocks were posting solid gains early Tuesday morning as investors and Fed officials await the release of August’s Consumer Price Index report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the morning.
Stocks were looking to build on gains Monday by the S&P 500, which gained 43.05 points, or 1.1%, to 4110.41 after it closed higher for the week on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 229.63, or 0.7%, to 32381.34, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 154.10, or 1.3%, to 12266.41.
All three indexes logged their fourth consecutive trading day of advances. Indexes have charted a steady rise in recent sessions as concerns about large interest-rate hikes have been alleviated. Tumbling commodity prices have lifted hopes that the worst of inflation has passed.
Meanwhile, the labor market has remained a key source of economic strength. Gauges of business activity have been stronger than expected.
On Wednesday, the U.S. government is due to report August inflation at the wholesale level.
Fed officials have affirmed support for substantial rate hikes and to keep borrowing costs elevated for long enough to make sure inflation is extinguished. Investors hope receding inflation pressures might prompt the Fed to back off.
Similar hopes earlier were dashed when chair Jerome Powell said in August that rates would stay high. Surveys show traders expect the Fed this month to raise rates for the fifth time this year and by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin. Then, traders expect the U.S. central bank to hold rates steady through the first half of 2023.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 0.1% to 3,253.92 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.2% to 28,614.53. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 19,442.89. The Kospi in Seoul soared 2.9% to 2,452.69 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 7,013.70.
India's Sensex opened up 0.6% at 60,504.83. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets gained.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$72.37
|1.27
|1.79
|CVX
|$162.50
|2.53
|1.58
|XOM
|$97.61
|1.11
|1.15
Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Tuesday as worries about tight fuel supplies ahead of winter offset investor concerns about lower demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer, and further increases in U.S. and European interest rates.
Brent crude had risen 50 cents, or 0.5%, to $94.50 a barrel by 0644 GMT, while WTI crude increased by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $88.30 a barrel. Both contracts fell by more than $1 earlier in the session.
Worries over tighter inventories continue to support prices. In the United States, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell 8.4 million barrels to 434.1 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 9, the lowest since October 1984, according to data released on Monday by the Department of Energy.
President Joe Biden in March set a plan to release 1 million barrels per day over six months from the SPR to tackle high U.S. fuel prices, which have contributed to inflation.
U.S. commercial oil stocks are expected to have fallen for five weeks in a row, dropping by around 200,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 9, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will issue its inventory report at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Prospects for a revival of the West's nuclear deal with Iran remained dim. Germany expressed regret on Monday that Tehran had not responded positively to European proposals to revive the 2015 agreement. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that an agreement would be unlikely in the near term.
Capping gains on oil prices on Tuesday were renewed concerns about lower global fuel demand, as China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, continues to impose COVID-19 curbs.
The number of trips taken over China's three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday shrank, with tourism revenue also falling, official data showed, as strict COVID-19 rules discouraged people from travelling.
Live Coverage begins here