STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks whipsawing, oil, diesel higher, gas, crypto lower before opening bell
Oil investors jumped into riskier commodities as equity markets gain. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all turned lower early Wednesday.
At approximately 4:45 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $19,195 (-0.85%), or lower by $163.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 1.6%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by nearly 0.3%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,298 (-0.98%), or lower by more than $12.75.
For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by more than 2.5%. For the month, however, it was trading lower by approximately 1.65%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.05931 (-1%), or lower by approximately $0.000598.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by nearly 0.4%. For the month, the crypto was higher by more than 4.25%.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline fell more than 2 cents to $3.854 early Wednesday morning, AAA reported.
The nationwide price for a gallon of regular gasoline on Tuesday was $3.87. Monday’s price was $3.888.
A week ago, gasoline sold for $3.922 per gallon. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline nationwide was $3.677 A year ago, gasoline sold for $3.34 nationwide.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, approximately 18 weeks ago.
Meanwhile, diesel's price rose to $5.324 early Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, a gallon of diesel cost $5.304, a two-cent increase. On Monday, diesel cost $5.271 per gallon nationwide.
A week ago, diesel sold for $5.16 per gallon. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel nationwide sold for $4.95. A year ago, diesel was selling for $3.557 per gallon nationwide.
Brazil’s economy minister, Paulo Guedes, condemned state-driven centrally planned economies as a path to "misery," explained how Brazil got on the "road to prosperity" through market economics, and he warned that much of the world will suffer in the coming years from "stagflation, high interest rates, inflation, [and] low growth."
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Guedes described Brazil as coming out of "the road to misery" in the "last 30 to 40 years."
Successive governments delivered "low growth" and "high corruption" under a "statist economy" that was "centrally planned." By contrast, Guedes attributes Brazil’s current prosperity to "market economies." This consists of decentralized decision-making and "opening the Brazilian economy." Guedes said, "
We are reducing taxes. We are stimulating the increase of private investments. We are privatizing. So, we are [on] the road to prosperity — a classical recipe for growth," he said.
Brazil’s economy has enjoyed solid growth as the country continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in spite of the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Ministry of Economy in September revised growth projections from 2% to 2.7% due to "widespread expansion in various sectors," with similar projections in 2023.
Private economists project that 2.39% growth this year and 0.5% next year remain more realistic targets, Reuters reported.
Among Guedes’ areas of emphasis is privatization of state-run companies, which he said have been "stealing" from the Brazilian people. He described "private pirates and bureaucratic robbers and political creatures of the swamp" who permeated these companies — resulting in "political power feeding economic power, and then … buying back political support with corruption."
In recent years, Brazil has been rocked by corruption scandals reaching the highest levels of government. Then-President Dilma Rousseff was impeached in 2016 for her alleged mishandling of the federal budget. Critics said she used accounting tricks to hide ballooning deficits and bolster an embattled government.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$30,523.80
|337.98
|1.12
|SP500
|$3,719.98
|42.03
|1.14
|I:COMP
|$10,772.40
|96.60
|0.90
U.S. stock indexes were mixed early Wednesday morning as they whipsawed between gains and losses.
U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday, rallying for a second day as a combination of better-than-expected earnings and an easing of turmoil in U.K. markets lifted investors' confidence.
The S&P 500 climbed 42.03 points, or 1.1%, to 3719.98 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.98 points, or 1.1%, to 30523.80 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite moved ahead 96.60 points, or 0.9%, to 10772.40.
The moves come a day after the major indexes soared. Big swings have become commonplace for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 closing up or down at least 2% in the three prior trading sessions.
Even with some runs higher, all three indexes remain in a bear market, entered into after a drop of 20% or more from a recent high.
"When you're in the throes of a bear market, to see meaningful moves higher for stocks, you need to also see a big move in the bond markets. You need yields to meaningfully fall," said Michael Antonelli, managing director and market strategist at Baird.
That hasn't happened. Instead, the yields on U.S. government bonds have been climbing higher, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note settling above 4% for the first time since 2008 on Friday.
On Tuesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged lower to 3.996% from 4.012%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Investors had been bracing for a difficult earnings season, with the threats of soaring inflation, rising interest rates and flagging growth weighing on consumer spending and corporate profits.
But results thus far have proved better than expected, prompting a rally for U.S. stock markets after months of declines.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports.
Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low under 149 to the dollar.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 27,257.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 3,060.20. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 2% to 16,576.17. The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.6% to 2,237.44 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.4% to 6,803.80. India's Sensex opened up 0.7% at 59,357.90. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$68.73
|-1.38
|-1.97
|CVX
|$162.72
|1.41
|0.87
|XOM
|$100.80
|0.18
|0.18
Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.25 a barrel by 0620 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was at $83.50 a barrel, up 68 cents, or 0.8%. WTI's front-month contract expires on Thursday and the more active December contract was at $82.66, up 59 cents, or 0.7%. In the previous session, Brent fell by 1.7% and WTI by 3.1% to their lowest in two weeks on reports of U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Oil prices were also buoyed as risk sentiment was lifted by upbeat U.S. corporate earnings and rising equity markets.
"The small rebound in oil prices is more likely due to more positive sentiment on the equity bourses and return of risk on trades (rather) than industry fundamentals," said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank in Singapore. Prices were also supported on signs of resurgent Chinese demand.
Private mega refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC) won additional crude oil import quota for 2022 of 10 million tonnes and state-run ChemChina received a further quota of 4.28 million tonnes. That is equal to about 104 million barrels.
The pending European Union ban on Russian crude and oil products and the output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, of 2 million barrels per day also kept prices strong.
The OPEC+ cut and EU embargo will squeeze supply in an already tight market. The EU's sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect in December and February, respectively.
"With EU ban on Russian crude looming in early December, we would still be overall bullish than bearish on oil at current levels," DBS' Sarkar said.
To plug the gap, President Biden will announce a plan later on Wednesday to sell off the remainder of his release from the SPR and detail a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop, a senior administration official said.
U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell by about 1.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 14, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.
Gasoline inventories declined by about 2.2 million barrels while distillate stockpiles dropped by 1.1 million, the sources said. U.S. crude inventories were expected to have increased for a second consecutive week, rising by 1.4 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Live Coverage begins here