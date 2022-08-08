STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow rises, oil, crypto higher, gas, diesel lower, iconic toy store returns
Markets moving higher after finishing close to flat on Friday. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices turned higher early Monday.
At approximately 4 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at more than $23,800 (+2.62%), or higher by more than $600.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by nearly 0.90%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was higher, gaining more than 7.15%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,732 (+1.86%), or higher by about $31.65.
For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by nearly 1%. For the month, it was trading higher by more than 37%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.0705 (+3.12%), or higher by approximately $0.0021.
For the week, Dogecoin was higher by around 0.16%. However, for the month, the crypto was lower by more than 3.15%.
Toys R Us, the beloved children's toy store, is officially back inside Macy's locations in nine states, with more "coming soon."
The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete by October 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season.
Current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri, according to the Macy's website. The additional locations opening soon across the country are listed as well.
The in-store shops range from 1,000 square feet up to 10,000 square feet. Larger locations dubbed "flagship locations" will be in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.
Macy's said stores could add another 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer "an even wider assortment of products."
The toy company returned to Macy's after being acquired by WHP Global in March 2021. The deal came after Toys R Us shuttered its last two remaining stores in New Jersey and Texas in January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both locations opened in late 2019 and were the only Toys R Us stores in the country following the company’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2017 and its U.S. and U.K. store closures in 2018.
Since last August, Macy's customers shopped the Toys R Us assortment of products exclusively online prior to the store's openings.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline nationwide slipped a penny on Monday to $4.059. On Sunday, the price nationwide was $4.069, according to AAA. Gas was $4.084 on Saturday.
Gas has been on the decline since hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, nine weeks ago.
A week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $4.212, AAA reported, while a month ago, that same gallon cost nearly 51 cents more, at $4.721. A year ago, a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. cost $3.188.
Diesel slipped as well to $5.143 on Monday, down from $5.158 Sunday and $5.169 on Saturday.
A week ago, a gallon of diesel cost $5.279, according to AAA. A month ago, a gallon of diesel was $5.675. One year ago, a gallon of diesel sold for $3.297.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$32,803.47
|76.65
|0.23
|SP500
|$4,145.19
|-6.75
|-0.16
|I:COMP
|$12,657.55
|-63.03
|-0.50
U.S. stocks turned higher early Monday morning after finishing close to flat Friday following a surprisingly strong jobs report which cast doubt on if the Federal Reserve will be able to shift away from interest-rate increases anytime soon.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have now risen for three straight weeks, chipping away at a substantial portion of their losses from the rest of the year. The S&P 500 dropped 6.75 points, or 0.2%, to 4,145.19 on Friday, making up most of its losses from early in the trading day. For the week, it rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76.65 points, or 0.2%, to 32,803.47 and fell 0.1% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite declined 63.03 points, or 0.5%, to 12,657.55 and rose 2.2% for the week.
Investors had come to widely believe that the Fed could pivot to cutting interest rates as early as the first half of 2023, given signs of cooling activity across the economy. That would have been a balm for markets, which have tumbled this year as the Fed has swiftly raised interest rates to combat stubbornly high inflation.
However, Friday's data showed the labor market was doing anything but cooling. The labor market added 528,000 jobs in July -- more than doubling what analysts had estimated and returning payrolls to their pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, near historic lows.
That left investors with a mixed picture: A key pillar of the economy remains strong, which should be good news for markets. But strong data means the rate increases that have sent stock and bond prices lower this year aren't likely to go away anytime soon.
It also raises questions about whether stocks can continue their recent comeback. Markets also have been rattled by Russia’s war on Ukraine, which caused a spike in prices of oil, wheat and other commodities, and by uncertainty about Chinese anti-virus curbs that have disrupted manufacturing and shipping.
Higher interest rates are meant to dampen inflation by cooling business activity, but that also raises the risk of recession and job losses. The latest inflation spike is unusual because forecasters blame shortages of goods due to the coronavirus pandemic, rather than rapid economic growth.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.
Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,233.07 after China's July exports beat forecasts. Exports in July surged 18% compared with a year earlier while imports rose just 2.3%, reflecting weak global demand, Chinese customs data showed Sunday. The country’s global trade surplus swelled to a record $101 billion.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8% to 20,040.21 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 26.230.90. The Kospi in Seoul gained less than 0.1% to 2,491.91 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed less than 0.1% to 7,009.80. India's Sensex opened up 0.4% at 58,613.39. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets retreated.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$71.54
|0.01
|0.01
|CVX
|$153.64
|2.50
|1.65
|XOM
|$88.45
|1.26
|1.45
Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns.
Brent crude futures had risen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $95.73 a barrel by 0638 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.76 a barrel, up 75 cents, or 0.8%.
Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July. On Sunday, China also surprised markets with faster-than-expected growth in exports.
Signs of weak demand in U.S. inventories last week had encouraged trades based on a weakening outlook, said Stephen Innes, managing director of SPI Asset Management. But the jobs and exports data had somewhat reversed that view, he added.
Front-month Brent prices last week hit the lowest levels since February, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020, while WTI lost 9.7%, as concerns about a recession hitting oil demand weighed on prices.
China, the world's top crude importer, imported 8.79 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, up from a four-year low in June, but still 9.5% less than a year earlier, customs data showed.
Chinese refiners drew down stocks amid high crude prices and weak domestic margins even as the country's overall exports gained momentum.
Reflecting lower U.S. gasoline demand, and as China's zero-COVID strategy pushes recovery further out, ANZ lowered its oil demand forecasts for 2022 and 2023 by 300,000 bpd and 500,000 bpd, respectively.
Oil demand for 2022 is now estimated to rise by 1.8 million bpd year-on-year and settle at 99.7 million bpd, just short of pre-pandemic highs, the bank said.
Russian crude and oil products exports continued to flow despite an impending embargo from the European Union that will take effect on Dec. 5.
In the United States, energy firms last week cut the number of oil rigs by the most since September. It was the first drop in 10 weeks.
