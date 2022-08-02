STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks down, tech CEOs warn workers, gas, diesel, oil, lower, OPEC+ meets

Alphabet, Meta CEOs tell employees to step it up

Symbol Price Change %Change GOOGL $114.86 -1.46 -1.26 META $159.93 0.83 0.52

The chief executives of Alphabet and Meta Platforms, the parent companies of Google and Facebook and major heavy hitters in the tech world, are warning under-performing employees to step it up, drawing concern for potential layoffs amid the continued economic downturn.

The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, raising fears about an economic recession.

Consecutive quarters of falling gross domestic product (GDP) constitute one traditional measure, though not definitive, of a recession.

"Any time there is a recession or warning of a recession, companies start looking inward and saying, how can we get ahead of this?" Julie Bauke, founder and chief career strategist with The Bauke Group, told FOX Business.

Bauke is one of many industry experts who told FOX Business that these warnings are indicators of a softening job market — including layoffs.

Following a disappointing fiscal quarter, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai both told staffers they have productivity concerns and are "turning up the heat" on managing staff performance.

According to audio obtained by Reuters, Zuckerberg, whose company suffered its first revenue decline in history, told staffers last week that his hope is to raise expectations and have more aggressive goals.

"Just kind of turning up the heat a little bit," Zuckerberg was quoted as saying. "I think some of you might decide that this place isn't for you, and that self-selection is OK with me."

Meanwhile, Pichai issued similar concerns. Pichai reportedly told staffers last week that there are "real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the head count we have." The comments were first reported by CNBC.

Google’s revenue growth during the past quarter decelerated to its slowest pace in two years as advertisers reined in their spending amid intensifying fears of an economic recession.

Second quarter revenue rose 13% this year compared to 62% in last year's comparable quarter.

These notices are signals of potential layoffs, which could lead to greater unemployment, fewer available jobs, lower wage growth and fewer job opportunities at startups, according to economist and Thru the Cycle President John Lonski.