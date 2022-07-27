STOCK MARKET NEWS: Boeing lifts Dow, Teva soars on legal deal, Fed decision on tap

Oil steady as demand concerns offset U.S. crude stock drawdown

Symbol Price Change %Change USO $75.18 -1.02 -1.34% CVX $147.29 -1.29 -0.87% XOM $89.60 -0.37 -0.41%

Oil prices held steady on Wednesday as concerns about weaker demand offset industry data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were at $104.55 a barrel at 0640 GMT, up 15 cents, or 0.1%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 27 cents, or 0.5%, to $95.25 a barrel.

After Tuesday's settlement, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks in the United States fell by 4 million barrels last week. That was four times bigger than the decline expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"A sharper decline in inventories should support oil prices, but the rebound was limited by concerns about potential weak demand, and the White House stated that it will further release strategic reserves," said Leon Li, a Shanghai-based analyst at CMC Markets.

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previously announced plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a recovery in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months from the SPR.

The United States has already sold 125 million barrels from the reserve with nearly 70 million barrels delivered to purchasers.