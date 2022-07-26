STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks lower, Biden prays for no recession news, housing reports, gas, oil lower
Traders take in housing, consumer, earnings reports, 2-day FOMC meeting. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
Cryptocurrency prices were trending lower early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 4 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $21,075 (-1.24%), or lower by almost $265.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading lower by nearly 4.35%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was also lower by slightly more than 0.50%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,400 (-2.28%), or lower by nearly $33.
For the week, Ethereum was trading lower by about 8%. However, for the month, it was trading higher by more than 16%.
Dogecoin was trading at 0.06153 (-1.29%), or lower by approximately $0.0008.
For the week, Dogecoin was lower by more than 7.5%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 8.75%.
President Biden on Monday said, "God willing," the United States is "not coming into recession," ahead of the upcoming report that could show another negative GDP quarter.
Biden, who is recovering from COVID-19, took questions virtually from reporters on Monday.
The president was asked how worried Americans should be about a looming recession, as the Biden administration waits for the GDP report amid recession fears.
"We're not coming into recession, in my view," Biden said Monday, saying that the unemployment rate "is still the lowest we’ve had in history to the 3.6 area."
"We still find ourselves with people investing," Biden said. "My hope is we go from this rapid growth to a steady growth, and so we'll see — we’ll see some coming down."
"But I don't think we're going to — God willing — I don't think we're going to see a recession," Biden said. Recessions refer to two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped almost 3 cents a gallon Tuesday morning to $4.327, according to AAA.
Gas prices nationwide were $4.355 on Monday and $4.366 on Sunday.
Prices have been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14, seven weeks ago.
One week ago, the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $4.495. One month ago, that same gallon of gasoline was $4.90. One year ago, a gallon of gasoline was $3.156 according to AAA.
Diesel prices dropped as well early Tuesday with the national average for a gallon of diesel at $5.386. A gallon of diesel was $5.412 on Monday.
A week ago, a gallon of diesel sold for $5.515. A month ago, that same gallon of diesel sold for $5.797. One year ago, a gallon of diesel cost $3.274, AAA reported.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$31,990.04
|+90.75
|+0.28%
|SP500
|$3,966.84
|+5.21
|+0.13%
|I:COMP
|$11,782.67
|-51.45
|-0.43%
U.S. stocks were trading lower early Tuesday morning as investors await the Federal Reserve's expected decision to raise interest rates when the two-day FOMC meeting begins.
U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses Monday for global markets, with investors awaiting a slew of corporate earnings reports.
The S&P 500 added 5.21 points, or 0.1%, to 3966.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90.75 points, or 0.3%, to 31990.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 51.45 points, or 0.4% to 11782.67. So far investors have largely brushed off disappointing earnings.
Shares of S&P 500 companies that missed Wall Street's forecasts have fallen 0.2% on average in the two days before their report through the two days after, according to FactSet. That compares with the five-year average of a 2.4% decline.
The Fed gathering, the fifth policy meeting of the year, will conclude Wednesday afternoon with the rate decision, policy statement and post-meeting press conference with Fed chairman Jerome Powell.
The Fed is widely expected to raise the Federal Funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 2.25%-2.5%. It would be the central bank’s second consecutive 75-basis point rate hike (June saw the first 75 bps hike since November 1994), following a half-point hike in May and a quarter-point increase in March. Previously, the Funds rate had been in a 0%-0.25% range following two emergency rate cuts in March 2020 in response to the global pandemic.
Tuesday will also bring a flurry of economic reports, kicking off with May home prices. That will be followed by the Census Bureau report expected to say sales of new single-family homes fell 5.2% in June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 660,000. That would be the fifth decline in six months as higher mortgage rates and record-high prices shut many homebuyers out of the market. For context, April’s reading of 629,000 was the lowest in two years.
Lastly, the Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for July. It’s expected to fall a point and a half, the third straight monthly decline, to 97.2, the lowest since February 2021. Confidence is down sharply from a post-pandemic high of 128.9 in June of last year on inflation concerns.
Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors braced for the Fed’s hike to cool inflation.
Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo edged lower. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,276.71 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed less than 0.1% to 27,680.41. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.5% to 20,868.29.
The Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,408.60 after the government reported the South Korean economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.7% over the previous quarter in the three months ending in June.
Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.1% higher at 6,798.00. India's Sensex opened down 0.7% at 55,365.32. New Zealand retreated while Southeast Asian markets gained.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$76.22
|+1.69
|+2.27%
|CVX
|$148.48
|+4.29
|+2.98%
|XOM
|$89.98
|+2.90
|+3.33%
Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a second day on increasing concerns about tightening European supply after Russia, a key oil and natural gas supplier to the region, cut gas supply through a major pipeline.
Brent crude futures for September settlement rose $1.66, or 1.6%, to $106.81 a barrel by 0618 GMT, extending a 1.9% gain in the previous day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery increased $1.47, or 1.5%, to $98.17 a barrel, having gained 2.1% on Monday.
Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity.
Russia's cut in supplies will leave countries unable to meet its goals to refill natural gas storage ahead of the winter demand period.
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, faces potentially rationing gas to industry to keep its citizens warm during the winter months. This could prompt end-users to swap their gas for oil products, particularly diesel.
But this also carries risks since Russia supplies most of the region's diesel fuel and prices for drivers who depend on the fuel are expected to rise.
Europe's crude, oil product and gas supplies have been disrupted by a combination of Western sanctions and payment disputes with Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."
Still, falling demand because of recent high crude and fuel prices and the expectation of an increase in interest rates in the United States have put pressure on prices.
