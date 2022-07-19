STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets cautious, Social Security recipients face double whammy, gas lower

Crypto prices lower early Tuesday morning

Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin moved lower early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at about $21,800 (-2.27%), or lower by more than $500.

For both the week and month, however, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 11.5% and higher by nearly 17.5%, respectively.

Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,515 (-3.19%), or lower by almost $50.

For the week, Ethereum was making significant gains, trading higher by about 42.5%. For the month, it was trading higher by nearly 57.5%.

Dogecoin was trading at 0.065009 (-2.08%), or lower by approximately $0.001403.

For the week, Dogecoin was higher by more than 9%. For the month, the crypto was higher by more than 27%.