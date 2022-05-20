Musk facing legal action; NBA-China ties questioned; New gas record, stocks higher, oil lower

Symbol Price Change %Change TSLA $709.42 -0.39 -0.05% TWTR $37.29 +0.44 +1.19%

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied a sexual assault claim from a former flight attendant, whom the company reportedly paid $250,000 as part of a severance agreement in 2018.

Musk, in a Thursday tweet following the story, claimed the story should be "viewed through a political lens."

The attendant worked on a contract basis in the cabin crew for SpaceX's corporate jet fleet. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, according to Business Insider.

A declaration signed by the attendant's friend detailed the incident, which reportedly took place in 2016. Email correspondence and other records, which the friend provided Business Insider, reportedly corroborate the claims. The attendant reportedly told her friend that SpaceX encouraged her to get licensed as a masseuse, so she could give Musk massages. She said Musk propositioned her during one such massage.

Musk denied the sexual claims in a brief statement to Business Insider, insisting that there is "a lot more to this story."