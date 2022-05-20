S&P 500 falls into bear market, joins Nasdaq

The S&P 500, the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market, slipped into bear market territory on Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3826.05 -74.74 -1.92%

The benchmark is now down 20% from its January high of 4,796.56 and needs to close at or below 3,837.25 for the official start.

"I think you would expect with the Fed raising rates that all these assets, trillions of worldwide, would have to be repriced. But we have to get inflation under control" said James Bullard, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis during an exclusive interview with FOX Business.

Bullard reiterated that policymakers are comfortable with raising by 50 basis points at the next few meetings. "I've said 50 basis points is a good plan for now. I think, as always, we have to pay attention to incoming data on the economy and on inflation. and we'll do that going forward" he added.

Earlier this week, both Walmart and Target warned that inflationary pressures were greater than anticipated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,100 points on Wednesday as investors dialed up the likelihood of a U.S. recession.

Bullard, however, downplayed the chance of a recession this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 118.14 -0.94 -0.79% TGT TARGET CORP. 152.68 -0.88 -0.57%

Bear Market Facts The index last entered a bear market on March 12, 2020 and hit its bottom on March 23, 2020

The index fell 33.9% from its peak to bear market low in its last bear market (from 2/19/2020 to 3/23/2020)

The average bear market sees a peak to bear market low decline of 35.5% or 33.2%, based on the median Source: Dow Jones Market Data Group

The S&P 500 joins the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which entered a bear market earlier this year and has fallen 29% year to date.