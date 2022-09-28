STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow, S&P inch higher after Bank of England action, Biogen soars on Alzheimer dr
Hurricane Ian has strengthened to a Category 4 ahead of Wednesday afternoon landfall. Royal Caribbean Group announces adjustments. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Apple Inc is dropping plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company told suppliers to curtail efforts to increase assembly of its flagship iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported.
Instead, the Cupertino, California-headquartered company will aim to produce 90 million handsets for the period, nearly the same number as a year ago and in line with Apple's original forecast this summer, the report said.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
U.S. stocks opened mixed but remained stable as the 10-year Treasury yield topped 4% before pulling back. Also helping sentiment, the Bank of England moved to halt the slide in the British pound. In commodities, oil inched higher to the $78 per barrel level.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$29,177.57
|42.58
|0.15
|SP500
|$3,651.32
|4.03
|0.11
|I:COMP
|$10,810.30
|-19.21
|-0.18
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|LGF.A
|$8.35
|0.20
|2.45
|LGF.B
|$7.92
|0.17
|2.26
Lions Gate Entertainment says it “remains on a path” to separating its STARZ unit from its studio businesses “despite a volatile market environment,” according to a regulatory filing.
"As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number of financial and strategic benefits. In that regard, we are continuing productive negotiations with prospective strategic and financial partners on both sides of our business,” Lions Gate said.
The entertainment company also said its STARZ’S premium international streaming service, STARZPLAY, will rebrand as LIONSGATE+ in 35 countries, coinciding with a new brand look with graphics package, rolling out globally on Thursday.
STARZ established itself as one of the first U.S. linear channels to enter the global market upon launching its global SVOD service, now LIONSGATE+, in 2018.
The Bank of England is temporarily buying back long-dated UK government bonds to restore orderly market conditions in the UK.
“The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome,” England’s central bank said.
These purchases will be strictly time limited. They are intended to tackle a specific problem in the long-dated government bond market. Auctions will take place from today until 14 October. The purchases will be unwound in a smooth and orderly fashion once risks to market functioning are judged to have subsided.
The yield on 30-year U.K. government bond yields rose Wednesday above 5% for the first time since 2002, but fell more than 50 basis points following the announcement, Reuters reported.
