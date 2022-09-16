STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures trade lower, Biden does victory lap on rail workers deal

Stock futures lower on rate hike fears

U.S. equity futures were trading lower Friday morning, adding to the previous day's decline.

The major futures indexes suggest a loss of 0.8% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

Oil prices are heading for a third straight losing week on concerns about tight supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $85.00 a barrel, after tumbling 3.8% in the previous session.

Brent crude futures traded around $91.00 a barrel after sliding 3.5% to a one-week low in the previous session.

On the economic agenda, the University of Michigan will release its consumer sentiment preliminary index for September. It’s expected to rise almost 2 points to 60.0, the third straight monthly increase after tumbling to an all-time low of 50.0 in June when record-high gasoline prices fueled inflation fears.

In Asia, stock markets followed Wall Street lower.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite index lost 2.3%.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1.1% to 3,901.35, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 30,961.82. The Nasdaq slid 1.4% to 11,552.36.

The yield on the 10-year treasury was 3.46% on Friday morning.