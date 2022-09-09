STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures rise, oil's down week, Queen Elizabeth remembered

Stock futures continue rally to end week

U.S. futures were trading higher to end the week, continuing a rally into a third day. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.8% when the trading session begins.

Oil headed for a second straight losing week. Both benchmarks were down about 4% for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded around $83.00 a barrel, after climbing 2% in the previous session.

Brent crude futures slipped to around $89.00 a barrel, after rising 1.3% on Thursday.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.7% and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.8%.

On Thursday. investors heard from Fed Chair Jerome Powell who reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to keep rates high as long as necessary to get inflation under control. Some market observers remain skeptical.

Stocks bounced back on Wall Street, keeping the major indexes on track for their first weekly gain in four weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 26.31 points, or 0.7%, to 4,006.18. The Dow swung from a 259-point loss to a gain of 193.24 points, closing at 31,744.52. The Nasdaq gained 70.23 points to 11,862.13.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, was at 3.29% on Friday.