STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures rise ahead of GDP report, Meta shares plunge
Consumers face higher energy bills amid energy crisis as winter nears. Kanye West escorted out of Skechers' California headquarters. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
A German energy company is dismantling a wind farm to allow for an adjacent coal mine to expand its operations, officials said.
The German coal mine Garzweiler, operated by energy company RWE, admits the situation appears to be "paradoxical" — sacrificing one energy source for another — but defended the decision as necessary to strengthen supplies amid the ongoing energy crisis, Oilprice.com reported.
"We realize this comes across as paradoxical," RWE spokesperson Guido Steffen said in a statement. "But that is as matters stand."
One of the wind farm’s eight wind turbines was dismantled last week and two others are expected to be taken down next year. The remaining five turbines will be dismantled by the end of 2023, said a spokesperson for the company that builds and runs the wind farm.
RWE’s decision to expand into the Keyenberg wind farm, which is located in North Rhine-Westphalia, has drawn the ire of climate activists.
The expansion comes in tandem with a plan to temporarily return three of RWE’s lignite-fired coal units to the market, a decision that was approved by Germany’s cabinet. The units were previously on standby.
The U.S. economy likely grew in the third quarter after back-to-back contractions. However, the sudden rebound may mean little to U.S. households and businesses still grappling with painfully high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.
The Commerce Department is set to release the highly anticipated third-quarter gross domestic product reading Thursday morning, which is expected to show that economic growth increased 2.1% in the period from July to September.
But the anticipated turnaround doesn't actually reflect improvements in the economy, which is still besieged by inflation running near a 40-year high and likely headed toward a recession next year, economists say.
"We expect the U.S. economy to experience a mild recession, with two consecutive quarters of contraction in late 2022 and early 2023," said Cailin Birch, a global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "Stubbornly high inflation, a sharp rise in borrowing costs and slowing growth elsewhere in the world will all weigh on economic activity."
