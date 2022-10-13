STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures higher, consumer inflation and jobless claims reports on tap

September inflation report likely to show core prices surged to fresh 40-year high

A high-stakes inflation report due Thursday is expected to show the fight to rein in soaring consumer prices has a long way to go.

The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index (CPI) report on Thursday morning, providing a fresh look at how hot inflation ran in September.

Economists expect the gauge, which measures a basket of goods, including gasoline, health care, groceries and rent, to show that prices rose 0.2% in September from the previous month — up from the 0.1% reading in August.

On an annual basis, inflation is projected to have climbed by 8.1%.