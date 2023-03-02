STOCK MARKET NEWS: Salesforce jumps, Best Buy warns, Tesla disappoints
Investors are sifting through retail earnings from Macy’s, Best Buy and Big Lots, Salesforce stands out after strong results, Elon Musk’s Tesla failed to impress at its investor day. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|HRL
|$42.16
|-1.67
|-3.81
Hormel Foods Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $217.7 million.
The Austin, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.Hormel expects full-year earnings to be $1.70 to $1.82 per share.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
Macy's profit and sales for the holiday quarter slid with inflation leading some customers to pull back, but it beat Wall Street expectations and its outlook for 2023 didn't disappoint given the uncertain economic environment.
The company said it expects to earn between $3.67 and $4.11 per share, compared with analysts projections for per-share earnings of $3.78.
Macy's earned $508 million, or $1.83 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 28. Stripping out certain items, its earnings were $1.88 per share. That tops the per-share earnings of $1.57 that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Sales declined to $8.26 billion from $8.67 billion, but that also topped analyst projections. Macy's Inc. it expects sales of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion for 2023, which is on the lighters side compared with analyst projections.
Comparable sales dropped 3.3% on an owned basis and were down 2.7% on an owned-plus-licensed basis.
The U.S. stock averages are mostly lower on Thursday as Wall Street traders take in another day of earnings from Big Lots, Best Buy and Macy’s.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BIG
|$13.73
|-0.62
|-4.32
|BBY
|$82.54
|-0.57
|-0.69
The Dow Jones Industrial is hovering just above the flatline, while the S&P and Nasdaq trade in the red.
In commodities, oil is up approximately 0.55% to $78.12 a barrel as gold sheds roughly 0.26% to $1,840.60 an ounce.
Meanwhile, silver is off, slipping round 1.37% to $20.80 an ounce.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BBY
|$82.54
|-0.57
|-0.69
Best Buy Co Inc on Thursday joined peers with a cautious annual earnings forecast as uncertainty over the U.S. economic outlook tempers expectations for a recovery in demand for TVs, laptops and other electronic products.
Best Buy and other retailers have offered bigger discounts than usual during the holiday season to stoke demand as surging costs of rent and food over the last year hammered spending on non-essentials.
The company sees no relief this year, forecasting full-year comparable sales to fall 3% to 6%, compared with analysts' estimates for a 1.9% decline.
The company expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $5.70 to $6.50, below analysts' estimates of $6.71.
.On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.61 per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, beating analysts' estimates of $2.11, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|SIX
|$26.76
|0.36
|1.36
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.4 million.
The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 32 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.
The amusement park operator posted revenue of $279.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $108.9 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|BIG
|$13.73
|-0.62
|-4.32
Big Lots Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $12.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations . The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.55 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $210.7 million, or $7.30 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.47 billion.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|KR
|$43.38
|0.24
|0.56
Kroger Co forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the supermarket chain benefits from higher prices, easing cost pressures and steady demand for its groceries and other essentials.
Kroger's upbeat forecast is in contrast to that of retail chains such as Walmart Inc, Target Corp and Dollar Tree Inc, which have all issued downbeat 2023 profit forecasts, as weakening consumer spending on discretionary goods squeeze margins.
Analysts have also said Kroger's move to use automation across its businesses, coupled with its personal finance and media divisions, should help cushion margins.
Kroger forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $4.45 and $4.60 for fiscal 2023, while analysts on average expected a profit of $4.20 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Still, the company projected same-store sales growth, excluding fuel, of 1% to 2% in fiscal 2023, below analysts' estimate of a 2.23% increase.
