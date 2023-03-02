STOCK MARKET NEWS: Salesforce jumps, Best Buy warns, Tesla disappoints

Macy's Q4 sales, profit, outlook, impress in rough terrain

Symbol Price Change %Change M $20.43 -0.03 -0.15

Macy's profit and sales for the holiday quarter slid with inflation leading some customers to pull back, but it beat Wall Street expectations and its outlook for 2023 didn't disappoint given the uncertain economic environment.

The company said it expects to earn between $3.67 and $4.11 per share, compared with analysts projections for per-share earnings of $3.78.

Macy's earned $508 million, or $1.83 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 28. Stripping out certain items, its earnings were $1.88 per share. That tops the per-share earnings of $1.57 that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Sales declined to $8.26 billion from $8.67 billion, but that also topped analyst projections. Macy's Inc. it expects sales of $23.7 billion to $24.2 billion for 2023, which is on the lighters side compared with analyst projections.

Comparable sales dropped 3.3% on an owned basis and were down 2.7% on an owned-plus-licensed basis.