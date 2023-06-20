Expand / Collapse search
Stock Market News: S&P 500 slides, Eli Lilly’s buys Dice, missing sub latest

Stocks wobble following the long holiday weekend, Eli Lilly buys Dice Therapeutics for $2.4 billion, Alibaba names new CEO, housing starts and permits jump and the search continues for the missing submarine touring the Titanic wreck site. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn files $1B lawsuit against carmaker over Japan imprisonment

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, in Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 29, 2020. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the automaker and roughly a dozen unnamed individuals in Beirut after spending time in a Japanese prison, Lebanese officials said Tuesday.

Filed last month, Ghosn’s lawsuit accuses Nissan and the individuals of defamation and by "fabricating charges" that had him arrested in November 2018. Charges included breach of trust, misusing company assets for personal gains and violating securities laws by not fully disclosing his compensation.

Biden admin picks Google chair to lead computer chip research: Report

A Google sign outside Alphabet offices. REUTERS

SymbolPriceChange%Change
GOOG$123.93-0.13-0.10

The Biden administration will rely on the chairman of Google parent Alphabet, John Hennessy, and four other tech professionals for the research and development of new computer chips, the Commerce Department is expected to announce Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Rivian, Tesla reach deal for using EV supercharger network

A Rivian electric vehicle. REUTERS

SymbolPriceChange%Change
RIVN$15.460.583.90
TSLA$271.1910.654.09

Rivian Automotive and Tesla inked a deal for access to the Elon Musk-run company’s Supercharger network for electric vehicles (EVs).

Rivian, which is based in Irvine, California, said Tuesday morning that access to Tesla’s network will initially come through adapters for its EVs. Those adapters will roll out "as early as spring 2024," according to the electric vehicle maker.

Hyundai mulls joining Tesla EV charging standard

Hyundai unveils a new automobile at the New York Autoshow. REUTERS

Symbol PriceChange%Change
TSLA$271.0010.464.01

Hyundai Motor CEO Jaehoon Chang said Tuesday the automaker is considering making its vehicles more compatible with Tesla’s North American charging standard.

With the EV maker’s superchargers accounting for roughly 60% of available U.S. fast chargers, both Ford and General Motors have already made deals with Tesla to harness its charging technology, now referred to as the North American Charging Standard.

Dice Therapeutics Inc.
$
46.48

Eli Lilly is paying $2.4 billion for DICE which sent shares of the biotech company higher. The acquisition will give the drug maker a larger foothold in the auto immune disease category.

"In combination with its novel technology and expertise in drug discovery, DICE's talented workforce and passion for innovation will enhance our efforts to make life better for people living with devastating autoimmune diseases," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, chief customer officer. 

Dow sinks, leading stock drop

SymbolPriceChange%Change
INTC$34.94-1.43-3.93
BA$212.91-7.01-3.19
SP500$4,380.27-29.32-0.66
XLE$78.11-2.77-3.42

Dow Jones Averages.
$
34002.09

U.S. stocks fell across the board as investors returned from the long weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 300 points led lower by Intel and Boeing. The S&P 500 also fell with energy stocks leading the declines as oil fell over 2% to the $70 per barrel level.

