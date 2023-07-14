Stock Market News: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citi results, Microsoft rallies
The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq head for weekly gains as investor digest earnings from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Microsoft shares tick higher after UBS upgrade and the U.S. dollar falls to a 15-month low. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|JBLU
|$8.05
|-0.32
|-3.82
|AAL
|$18.10
|-0.35
|-1.90
Perks are ending for passengers on JetBlue and/or American Airlines as their alliance comes to a close.
JPMorgan's quarterly results got a nice boost from its acquisition or rescue of First Republic assets.
With talks between the Teamsters and UPS currently stalled, economists have begun waving the red flag over what a potential strike could mean.
After the Supreme Court struck down President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, he pushes new option.
