STOCK MARKET NEWS: Southwest slammed, FTX faces new lawsuit, Mega Millions jackpot climbs

Oil trending lower after Brent spiked to highest in three weeks

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as concerns about an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, outweighed expectations easing pandemic restrictions would lead to economic recovery and growth in demand for fuel.

Brent futures for February delivery fell 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.91 a barrel, by 1215 GMT. U.S. crude fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.21 per barrel.

Both benchmarks fell by over $1 per barrel earlier in the session after rising to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday on expectations of a rise in fuel demand.

“The shock in the oil price that we’ve seen today isn’t as bad as it could have been and is likely to calm down, at least partly, in the coming weeks,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Lund-Yates expects prices to remain elevated.

“Depending on the trajectory of China’s economic expansion following the reopening of its borders and manufacturing capabilities, there could be some further spikes in the oil price coming through the pipes in the new year,” she said.

Oil refiners in the U.S. on Tuesday worked to resume operations at a dozen facilities knocked offline by freezing weather across much of the country, a recovery that in some cases will stretch into January.

The Arctic blast cut oil and gas production from North Dakota and Texas.

Reuters contributed to this report.