Stock Market News: Footlocker, Nike, Peloton, Nvidia shares active
Investors digest a basket of negative earnings from Footlocker and Peloton as both shares tumble infecting other consumer names including Nike. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s report after the bell will provide a fresh update on the AI race. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Shares of Foot Locker tumbled Wednesday over 30% after the company cuts its annual forecast citing consumers who are pulling back on spending as inflation remains high.
The retail chain reported $5 million in net losses over the second quarter, or 5 cents a share, after sales slipped 9.9% to $1.891 billion from $2.065 billion. Same-store sales sank over 9% and the retailer is also suspending its quarterly dividend.
Foot Locker dropped its full-year guidance and now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $1.30 to $1.50, down from the previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.25. The retail store also said it expects sales to range from down 8.0% to 9.0%, more than previous guidance.
Meanwhile, shares have lost nearly 40% of their value this year as of Tuesday's close.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|FL
|$23.20
|-1.17
|-4.80
It's officially fall at Starbucks with more new pumpkin spice products hitting the stores.
Peloton Interactive shares fell by double-digits after the company forecast first-quarter revenue between $580 million and $600 million, below Refinitiv estimates of $655.9 million. Meanwhile, Peloton's revenue during the fourth quarter dropped to $642.1 million from $678.7 million in 2022.
Marketing expenditures for the holiday season and costs associated with the recall of 2.2 million exercise bikes were cited as headwinds as were subscribers, which fell by 29,000.
"The slowdown exceeded our expectations through May and through the first three weeks of June as consumer spending shifted toward travel and experiences" said CEO Barry McCarthy in a letter to shareholders.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|PTON
|$6.99
|-0.03
|-0.43
Additionally, revenue from connected fitness products backpedaled to $220.4 million from $295.6 million, while subscription revenue rose to $421.7 million from $383.1 million a year earlier.
Reuters contributed to this post.
Fox News will host the first GOP debate Wednesday night in Milwaukee and the state of the U.S. economy is expected to take center stage.
Nvidia, considered the Wall Street darling of AI, will report results Wednesday in what is a highly anticipated quarter with shares up over 200% this year.
