Stock Market News: Footlocker, Nike, Peloton, Nvidia shares active

Foot Locker suspends quarterly dividend

Shares of Foot Locker tumbled Wednesday over 30% after the company cuts its annual forecast citing consumers who are pulling back on spending as inflation remains high.

The retail chain reported $5 million in net losses over the second quarter, or 5 cents a share, after sales slipped 9.9% to $1.891 billion from $2.065 billion. Same-store sales sank over 9% and the retailer is also suspending its quarterly dividend.

Foot Locker dropped its full-year guidance and now expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $1.30 to $1.50, down from the previous guidance of $2.00 to $2.25. The retail store also said it expects sales to range from down 8.0% to 9.0%, more than previous guidance.

Meanwhile, shares have lost nearly 40% of their value this year as of Tuesday's close.