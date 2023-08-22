Stock Market News: Tesla, Dick’s Sporting Goods in focus, S&P cuts banks

Macy's predicts weak consumer demand for second half

Macy's said on Tuesday it will not change its annual forecast while warning of weakened consumer demand for the second half of the year.

“We continue to see uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment. We are leveraging our robust data science tools to refine inventory composition, while reading and reacting to shifting consumer preferences to meet demand,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to fortifying our core business and improving our customer experience,” he added.

On Wall Street, shares of Macy’s are falling in early trading on Tuesday, after losing roughly 36% since Jan. 1. Macy's also reaffirmed its 2023 sales expectations of $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion and adjusted full-year profit per share between $2.70 and $3.20.

Symbol Price Change %Change M $13.21 -1.52 -10.35

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents in the quarter ended July 29, beating expectations of 13 cents. Meanwhile, comparable sales for Macy's-owned and licensed stores fell 7.3%, compared with expectations of a 6.48% drop.

Reuters contributed to this post.