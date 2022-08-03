STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures mixed, Oil slides, Bitcoin at $23,000
PayPal shares jump, Airbnb falls, Futures traded mixed ahead of busy day of earnings including health-related names such as CVS Health. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
U.S. equity futures traded higher Wednesday morning, following losses in the prior session as political tensions were in focus over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2% when trading begins.
Beijing announced a ban on imports of some Taiwanese goods but no immediate major penalties following the arrival of Pelosi.
Oil prices traded lower Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting OPEC+ producers on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $93.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $99.00 a barrel.
Another busy day coming up for earnings, with a big focus on health care. We’ll hear from CVS Health, AmerisourceBergen, Moderna, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ahead of the opening bell. Also watch for hotel and casino play MGM Resorts, online auctioneer Ebay, and household products maker Clorox to name a few.
On the economic calendar, traders will watch for data on the services sector and manufacturing orders.
In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7%, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.5% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.4%.
Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Tuesday after the Labor Department said American employers posted fewer job openings than expected in June following interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation.
The S&P 500 fell to 4,091.19. It is down nearly 1% this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.2% to 32,396.17. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 12,348.76.
Oil prices traded lower Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting fuel demand.
West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $93.00 a barrel. Brent crude futures were around $99.00 a barrel. There will be a meeting of OPEC+ on Wednesday, with the group expected to keep output unchanged in September, or raise it slightly.
Due to an outlook for weak demand as recession fears grow, top producer Saudi Arabia may be reluctant to beef up output.
Ahead of the meeting, OPEC+ trimmed its forecast for an oil market surplus this year by 200,000 barrels per day to 800,000. according to Reuters.
A stronger dollar, bolstered by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials hinting at more interest rate hikes to cool inflation, also weighed on oil prices as a firmer greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline slipped on Wednesday to $4.163, according to AAA. Gas was $4.189 on Tuesday. Gas has been on the decline since hitting a high of $5.016 on June 14. Diesel slipped as well to $5.237 from $5.257.
Bitcoin was around $23,000, trading lower in four of the last five days. For the past week, Bitcoin was trading higher by more than 8%. For the year, the cryptocurrency is down more than 50%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,600 and is up more than 14% in the past week. Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents, up more than 7% in the past week.
Live Coverage begins here