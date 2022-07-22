STOCK MARKET NEWS: Snap drops, Futures lower, Gas trend continues
Stock futures give back gains and Snap shares fall on results. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Oil prices traded between gains and losses Friday morning, following previous declines on supply tightness and geopolitical tensions.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded around $96.00 a barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $103.00 a barrel.
WTI has been hit over the past two sessions after data showed that U.S. gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier. In contrast, signs of strong demand in Asia propped up the Brent benchmark, putting it on course for its first weekly gain in six weeks.
Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were mixed Friday morning.
Bitcoin was trading at around $23,000 after two-days of declines. In the past week, Bitcoin has gained more than 12%. The cryptocurrency has gained more than 23% in July.
Ethereum was trading around $1,500, gaining more than 32% in the past week. Dogecoin was gaining 0.5% at 7 cents, gaining more than 11% in the past week.
