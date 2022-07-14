STOCK MARKET NEWS TODAY: Equity futures drop, bank earnings due, oil falls

Oil drops 2% to below $95 a barrel

Oil prices traded lower Thursday morning as investors looked at the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike that would stem inflation and curb crude demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was below $95 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded at $97 a barrel after settling below $100 for the second straight session.

President Biden will fly to Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend a summit of Gulf allies and call for them to pump more oil.