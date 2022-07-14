Expand / Collapse search
STOCK MARKET NEWS TODAY: Equity futures drop, bank earnings due, oil falls

The big banks kick off their earnings reporting season. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures trade lower ahead of bank earnings

Stock traders (AP)

U.S. equity futures were trading 1% lower Thursday morning ahead of the release of earnings from the big banks. Earnings from JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are on tap.

Oil drops 2% to below $95 a barrel

Oil rig (Reuters)

Oil prices traded lower Thursday morning as investors looked at the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike that would stem inflation and curb crude demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was below $95 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded at $97 a barrel after settling below $100 for the second straight session.

President Biden will fly to Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend a summit of Gulf allies and call for them to pump more oil.

Gasoline ticks lower

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Thursday morning to $4.605, according to AAA. The price on Wednesday was at $4.631. Gas has declined for 27 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.592 down from $5.611

Bitcoin below $20,000

Bitcoin heads into Thursday below $20,000 after snapping a four-day losing streak. The cryptocurrency is up more than 4% in July, but down more than 57% year-to-date.

Ether is trading around $1,000 and Dogecoin is at 6 cents.

