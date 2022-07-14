STOCK MARKET NEWS TODAY: Equity futures drop, bank earnings due, oil falls
The big banks kick off their earnings reporting season. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures were trading 1% lower Thursday morning ahead of the release of earnings from the big banks. Earnings from JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are on tap.
Oil prices traded lower Thursday morning as investors looked at the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike that would stem inflation and curb crude demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was below $95 a barrel. Brent crude futures traded at $97 a barrel after settling below $100 for the second straight session.
President Biden will fly to Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend a summit of Gulf allies and call for them to pump more oil.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Thursday morning to $4.605, according to AAA. The price on Wednesday was at $4.631. Gas has declined for 27 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.592 down from $5.611
Bitcoin heads into Thursday below $20,000 after snapping a four-day losing streak. The cryptocurrency is up more than 4% in July, but down more than 57% year-to-date.
Ether is trading around $1,000 and Dogecoin is at 6 cents.
