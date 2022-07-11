STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq crosses June-high as investors eye rising inflation, potential recession
European markets opened on Monday as investors look to continue last week's success despite concerns over the global energy crunch, and additional COVID-19 cases in China, Reuters reported.
The energy sector is specifically looking at the Nord Stream I, the largest single pipeline that supplies gas from Russia to Germany, as it is set to undergo annual maintenance on Monday.
The maintenance will cause flows to stop for at least 10 days, but the ongoing war in Ukraine could extend this disruption.
Elon Musk responded to the latest major development in his ongoing feud with Twitter early Monday morning – tweeting out a meme of him laughing after Twitter reportedly lawyered up to sue him for moving to drop his $44 billion takeover of the company.
The post has a series of four photos of the Telsa founder laughing with captions that read: "They said I couldn’t buy Twitter; Then they wouldn’t disclose bot info; Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court; Now they have to disclose bot info in court."
