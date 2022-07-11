STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq crosses June-high as investors eye rising inflation, potential recession

European shares fall as market opens Monday

European markets opened on Monday as investors look to continue last week's success despite concerns over the global energy crunch, and additional COVID-19 cases in China, Reuters reported.

The energy sector is specifically looking at the Nord Stream I, the largest single pipeline that supplies gas from Russia to Germany, as it is set to undergo annual maintenance on Monday.

The maintenance will cause flows to stop for at least 10 days, but the ongoing war in Ukraine could extend this disruption.