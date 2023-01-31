Stock Market News: GM, Exxon, McDonald’s earnings, home prices dip, Powerball climbs

US seeks Tesla driver-assist documents; company hikes capex forecast

Tesla Inc disclosed on Tuesday it had received requests from the U.S. Justice Department for documents related to its Full Self-Driving and Autopilot driver-assistance systems as regulatory scrutiny intensifies.

Reuters reported in October Tesla is under criminal investigation over claims that the company's electric vehicles could drive themselves.

The U.S. Justice Department launched the previously undisclosed probe in 2021 following more than a dozen crashes, some of them fatal, involving Tesla’s driver assistance system Autopilot, the people said.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has championed the systems as innovations that will both improve road safety and position the company as a technology leader.

Regulators are examining if Autopilot's design and claims about its capabilities provide users a false sense of security, leading to complacency behind the wheel with possibly fatal results.