Stock Market News: Futures are down ahead of tech earnings and Fed decision

Futures at a Glance

U.S. stock futures are down across the board on Monday as traders get ready for a week of tech earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures is off roughly 193 points, or 0.57%, while the S&P and Nasdaq futures are down approximately 0.84% and 1.18%, respectively.

On the last five days, the Dow remains up around 0.33%, the S&P remains up around 0.30%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now roughly 1.24% higher during the same time.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 0.15% to $79.56 a barrel, as gold falls to a 0.17% pop to $1,926.10 an ounce.