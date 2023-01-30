Stock Market News: Futures are down ahead of tech earnings and Fed decision
U.S. stock futures are lower on Monday as Wall Street prepares for a week of tech earnings and the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
incoming update…
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|AAPL
|$145.93
|1.97
|1.37
|GOOGL
|$99.37
|1.85
|1.90
|AMZN
|$102.24
|3.02
|3.04
|META
|$151.74
|4.44
|3.01
This week, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Apple will report their quarterly earnings.
In 2022, tech stocks suffered but have been rebounding to start the New Year despite persistent inflation and economic downturn.
Year-to-date, all three are trading above the redline, however; data compiled by FactSet shows profits are expected to drop for the fourth-quarter earnings season, after all four mega cap tech stocks fell at least 16% over the last year.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will decide Wednesday on another interest rate hike strategy for 2023.
In December, the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rents, fell 0.1% from the previous month. Prices climbed 6.5% on an annual basis.
Some experts think the inflation decline last month could lead to smaller rate hikes in February and March, before the central bank pauses the increases altogether to assess the broader economic impact of tighter monetary policy.
U.S. stock futures are down across the board on Monday as traders get ready for a week of tech earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures is off roughly 193 points, or 0.57%, while the S&P and Nasdaq futures are down approximately 0.84% and 1.18%, respectively.
On the last five days, the Dow remains up around 0.33%, the S&P remains up around 0.30%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is now roughly 1.24% higher during the same time.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 0.15% to $79.56 a barrel, as gold falls to a 0.17% pop to $1,926.10 an ounce.
Live Coverage begins here