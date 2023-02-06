STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dell cutting 6,500 jobs, TikTok pressure mounts, Powerball climbs
Wall Street traders will take on another week of economic data and corporate earnings, while Dell cuts jobs and the U.S. dollar gains on foreign currency like the euro. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
U.S. lawmakers are upping the pressure on China's TikTok, this comes days after American officials shot down China's spy flight which entered U.S. airspace.
Dell is the latest tech giant to announce sizeable layoffs following the likes of Google, Amazon and Microsoft to name a few.
Live Coverage begins here