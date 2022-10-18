STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow soars, Salesforce activist target, Microsoft layoffs
Investors continue to eye corporate earnings reports from companies including Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight session, despite recession fears, as investors celebrated more solid earnings from the likes of Goldman Sachs. Salesforce also rose after activist investor Starboard took a stake in the tech giant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its climb above the key 30,000 level. In commodities, oil drifted down to the $84 per barrel level.
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he has a plan to tackle the high number of spam robots or "bots" on Twitter, as he intends to purchase the social media company.
The inflation blame game is raging but a deep dive into the data tells us that U.S. corporations are trying to ease the burden of high costs.
