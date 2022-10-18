Expand / Collapse search
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow soars, Salesforce activist target, Microsoft layoffs

Investors continue to eye corporate earnings reports from companies including Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Dow rockets, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce lead gains

SymbolPriceChange%Change
GS$306.716.722.24
CRM$147.184.963.49

Dow Jones Averages.
$
30827.94

U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight session, despite recession fears, as investors celebrated more solid earnings from the likes of Goldman Sachs. Salesforce also rose after activist investor Starboard took a stake in the tech giant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its climb above the key 30,000 level. In commodities, oil drifted down to the $84 per barrel level. 

