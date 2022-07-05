Expand / Collapse search
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets open following holiday-shortened week, new jobs report

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team

Gas prices continue slow descent, as national average falls to $4.80

The price of gas continues to fall slowly since the national average for regular gasoline crossed $5.00 per gallon last month.

The figure was the largest recorded gas price since the AAA motor group began tracking data in 2000.

As of Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.80, an 80 cents drop from a week ago.

Gas is still well above its July 2021 price, when a gallon of gas averaged $3.13, according to the AAA.

Bitcoin dips under $20,000

Cryptocurrency prices initially fell Tuesday morning as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all in negative territory. 

At nearly 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at about $19,815 (-2.17%), down approximately $440. For the week, Bitcoin was down nearly 2.4%. For the month, Bitcoin was down approximately 32%. 

