STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets open following holiday-shortened week, new jobs report

Markets open following holiday-shortened week, new jobs report
The price of gas continues to fall slowly since the national average for regular gasoline crossed $5.00 per gallon last month.
The figure was the largest recorded gas price since the AAA motor group began tracking data in 2000.
As of Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.80, an 80 cents drop from a week ago.
Gas is still well above its July 2021 price, when a gallon of gas averaged $3.13, according to the AAA.
Cryptocurrency prices initially fell Tuesday morning as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all in negative territory.
At nearly 5 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at about $19,815 (-2.17%), down approximately $440. For the week, Bitcoin was down nearly 2.4%. For the month, Bitcoin was down approximately 32%.
