STOCK MARKET NEWS: Markets open following holiday-shortened week, new jobs report

Gas prices continue slow descent, as national average falls to $4.80

The price of gas continues to fall slowly since the national average for regular gasoline crossed $5.00 per gallon last month.

The figure was the largest recorded gas price since the AAA motor group began tracking data in 2000.

As of Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of regular gas hit $4.80, an 80 cents drop from a week ago.

Gas is still well above its July 2021 price, when a gallon of gas averaged $3.13, according to the AAA.