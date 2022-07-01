Expand / Collapse search
STOCK MARKET NEWS: futures fall, oil rises, bitcoin below $20,000

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures start new month to the downside

U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning, starting the new month the same way the old month ended. On Thursday, Wall Street closed out its worst quarter since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. It was the worst first half since the first six months of 1970.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil gains 1% to start July

Benchmark U.S. crude traded around $107 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard was around $114 a barrel.

The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing nations decided Thursday to increase production of crude oil, but the amount will likely do little to relieve high gasoline prices at the pump.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trades below $20,000

Bitcoin traded below $20,000 as July begins. The cryptocurrency has traded down for four consecutive days heading into Friday. Bitcoin ended June down more than 41%. Year-to-date Bitcoin is down more than 59%. Ether is above $1,000. Dogecoin is at 6 cents.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas price decline continues into July

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline slipped on Friday morning to $4.842, according to AAA. The price on Thursday was at $4.857. Gas has declined for 14 straight days. Diesel slipped as well to $5.760 down from $5.772.

Posted by Ken Martin

