Stock investors weigh Home Depot earnings, rising bond yields: Live Updates

Morgan Stanley market strategist says downgrade dip presents buying opportunity

Morgan Stanley's top stock market strategist said in a note that any stock market decline that's linked to Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating would likely create a buying scenario for the firm.

Mike Wilson, chief stock market strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in his weekly research note that the temporary reduction of tariffs between the U.S. and China was one item that could lead to a more durable rally. A stock market decline following Moody's downgrade would present an opportunity to buy the dip.

Wilson said that the equity-return-to-bond-yield correlation is currently close to 0 on a scale of -1 to 1. "In our view, a breakout of the 10-year yield above 4.50% would take this correlation negative, and drive more rate sensitivity for equities," he said.

"Moody's late-day downgrade of the U.S. credit rating last Friday is also worth considering in this conversation, though Moody's is the last ratings agency to downgrade the U.S. credit rating, a process that began 14 years ago in the summer of 2011," Wilson wrote.

"In short, a break above 4.50% in the 10-year yield can lead to modest valuation compression (5% compression is around what we've gotten in prior historical analogs) — we would be buyers of such a dip," he said.

This is an excerpt from an article by Fox Business’ Eric Revell. To read more, click here.