FTX fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried

Developing Story FTX employees lived together going from 2 to 10

It was like living in college, as described by Bankman-Fried. At first he lived with 2 roommates but expanded to ten in a swank apartment in the Bahamas.

He began a relationship with one roomate, Caroline Ellison, in 2020 with final breakup in the Spring of 2022. He disclosed, he didn’t have time or energy needed for a relationship. This was a problem he had had with previous relationships as well.

Even so, he would have philosophical conversations with Ellison, which were generally started by her he said.

When Ellison was CEO of Alameda, he would receive balance sheets once every couple of months.

By this time, FTX's marketing team had grown to 15 people and Bankman-Fried had interacted with them at a high level, as CEO.