FTX fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried
The trial over Sam Bankman-Fried and the collapse of crypto trading firm FTX that erased $1 billion in customer funds resumes Friday with Bankman-Fried expected to take the stand for a second day, but this time possibly in front of a jury. FOX Business is providing real-time updates from the courtroom.
It was like living in college, as described by Bankman-Fried. At first he lived with 2 roommates but expanded to ten in a swank apartment in the Bahamas.
He began a relationship with one roomate, Caroline Ellison, in 2020 with final breakup in the Spring of 2022. He disclosed, he didn’t have time or energy needed for a relationship. This was a problem he had had with previous relationships as well.
Even so, he would have philosophical conversations with Ellison, which were generally started by her he said.
When Ellison was CEO of Alameda, he would receive balance sheets once every couple of months.
By this time, FTX's marketing team had grown to 15 people and Bankman-Fried had interacted with them at a high level, as CEO.
The original plan for FTX, before the implode, was to build it and sell it. Originally, Bankman-Fried didn't think he would be able to recruit enough customers.
However, as he grew the company, he thought he could do it himself, giving himself a 20% chance it would be success. He didn’t have marketing team or budget in the beginning and eventually decided against selling the trading firm.
Testifying in his own defense, Bankman-Fried says he didn’t commit fraud and didn’t take customer funds.
His vision was to build the best product and best trading platform and instead the opposite happened, FTX went bankrupt and people lost money.
The crypto whiz admits to making a number of small and big mistakes, with the latter being not having a risk management team.
During questioning from his lead lawyer regarding the quick growth of FTX, minus a solid risk management team, he said "We sure should have, but we didn’t" which drew laughter from the overflow room.
Although he did note he received compliance training at trading firm Jane Street, his job before FTX.
Bankman-Fried is facing off with jurors for the first time. On the stand, he denies defrauding anyone and claims he did not take FTX customer funds, despite testimony from his close associates that he was well aware.
Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, former associates who testfied for the prosecution, had permission to work around him since he didn’t know coding.
He added that he various sources of money were used to start sister company Alameda, including his own money, lines of credit, friends etc.
After Thursday's test run during the hearing, Bankman-Fried may face a jury 1-1. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan used his first appearance to determine whether the topics are admissible. FOX Business' team covering the trial noted he was calm but with the prosecution, he paused frequently, looked nervous and avoided answering questions directly.
Bankman-Fried's team could also decide to not let him testisfy.
Among the key points from Thursday's trial:
Bankman-Fried said he can’t remember many conversations Ellison, Wang and Singh that they say occurred and attempted to distance himself from allegations he was involved in the company at every turn.
A direct & cross examination will take day, and could bleed into Monday but the trial is expected to wrap early next week.
Bankman-Fried took the stand in the hearing, the jury was not present at this time.
Highlights:
Bank forms were filled out by Daniel Friedberg, former FTX attorney
He said many would cross his desk and he would sign then assuming they were okay
Alameda & FTX had a payment agreement set up. Bankman-Fried looked over payment agreement between the two companies given to him by Friedberg
Signature for both companies are SBF’s as he was CEO of both at the time
Alameda was the main place customers would send their funds and then funds would be available for customers in FTX account
SBF says he would discuss with counsel when he wanted to take loans for investments. He would describe the investment to them & why he didn’t want it to come directly from FTX
It was decided permissible option to give loans to make deals, SBF took comfort knowing lawyers helped structure the loans.
It was understood that Alameda could borrow from FTX
The last witness for the prosecution, Agent Marc Troiano of the FBI, was less than 30 minutes. He detailed how he was able to identify Bankman-Fried, Carolone Ellison and Gary Wang in text chats.
Troiano said that Bankman-Fried was in 325 Signal chats and 288 had auto-delete enabled.
The Prosecution rests and up next potentially Bankman-Fried himself.
Last November, the collapse of crypto trading firm FTX was partly impacted by the selloff in crytocurrencies or the so-called "crypto winter" which pushed Bitcoin down below $16,000. Since, the market has seen a rebound pushing Bitcoin to between $34,000-$35,000.
The trial of the disgraced CEO of FTX will begin Thursday after lawyers confirmed Bankman-Fried will likely take the stand at some point this week.
