Stocks fall, oil rises, Warren Buffett’s big deal

US stocks lower heading into early Monday morning

Symbol Price Change %Change I:DJI $34,754.93 +274.17 +0.80% SP500 $4,463.12 +51.45 +1.17% I:COMP $13,893.84 +279.06 +2.05%

U.S. stocks were moving downward early Monday morning after gains last week put the market in positive territory for March.

Wall Street’s S&P 500 index rose 1.2% on Friday after markets appeared to welcome the Federal Reserve’s attempt to fight surging inflation by raising its key interest rate.Friday's gains were Wall Street's biggest weekly gain in 16 months.

Investors watched efforts to mediate a settlement to Russia’s attack, which has pushed up oil prices and added to uncertainty about the global economic outlook.

On Friday, the S&P rose to 4,463.12, adding to a streak that included two days of 2% gains. The Dow advanced 0.8% to 34,754.93 and the Nasdaq composite added 2% to 13,893.84. The three indexes had their best week since November 2020.