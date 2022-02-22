LIVE BLOG: Stocks, Bitcoin volatile amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, oil, natural gas jumps

Russia-Ukraine crisis prompts markets to brace for heavy falls

The escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine has prompted investors to brace for a bad day for Russian, Ukrainian, U.S., and global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, according to a report.Monday's decisions from Putin are expected to hurt global markets that have already been negatively impacted by the growing tensions between the two countries.

This year, tens of billions of dollars were eliminated from the value of Russian and Ukrainian assets, Reuters reported.

"It is probably an understatement to say that it will be an ugly day [for the markets] tomorrow," said Viktor Szabo, an emerging market portfolio manager at abrdn, a United Kingdom-based global investment company.

"I was hoping we weren't going to get here, but this is a significant step," Szabo added.Analysts at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia warned that Putin's decision on the separatist regions would place a fan under the already heated tensions."Financial market participants now wait for a response from the United States and Europe," they added.