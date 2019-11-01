Love zombies and podcasts? Get ready for this

Netflix is launching its first fictional podcast on Nov. 7, and it's called "The Only Podcast Left."

Continue Reading Below

The six-episode program follows teenagers who decide to launch a podcast despite being in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

Stocks in this Article NFLX NETFLIX INC. $286.68 -0.73 (-0.25%)

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The podcast is meant to complement its zombie show "Daybreak." The lead writer of "Daybreak," Aron Eli Coleite, is the podcast's executive producer, so it should supplement the series well.

SCREAMING WARS: SHUDDER SCARES ITS WAY INTO STREAMING GAME WITH CHEAP, HORROR-ONLY PLATFORM

The podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify until Dec. 12. After then, it will be available on other platforms such as Apple Podcasts.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE