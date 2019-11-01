Expand / Collapse search
Netflix

Love zombies and podcasts? Get ready for this

By FOXBusiness
Netflix expanding its podcast business

Netflix plans to launch a scripted series.

Netflix is launching its first fictional podcast on Nov. 7, and it's called "The Only Podcast Left."

The six-episode program follows teenagers who decide to launch a podcast despite being in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

The podcast is meant to complement its zombie show "Daybreak." The lead writer of "Daybreak," Aron Eli Coleite, is the podcast's executive producer, so it should supplement the series well.

The podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify until Dec. 12. After then, it will be available on other platforms such as Apple Podcasts.

