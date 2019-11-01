Love zombies and podcasts? Get ready for this
Netflix is launching its first fictional podcast on Nov. 7, and it's called "The Only Podcast Left."
The six-episode program follows teenagers who decide to launch a podcast despite being in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.
The podcast is meant to complement its zombie show "Daybreak." The lead writer of "Daybreak," Aron Eli Coleite, is the podcast's executive producer, so it should supplement the series well.
The podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify until Dec. 12. After then, it will be available on other platforms such as Apple Podcasts.